To the Editor:
Not In Our Town BG joins with all who are heartbroken and outraged by the ongoing acts of violence against the Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander community across the U.S. In particular, we stand with those grieving the victims of the attack in Atlanta, six of whom were women of Asian descent.
We have now learned their names, and we honor them by name:
Soon C. Park, age 74
Hyun J. Grant, age 51
Suncha Kim, age 69
Yong A. Yue, age 63
Delaina Ashley Yaun, age 33
Paul Andre Michels, age 54
Xiaojie Tan, age 49
Daoyou Feng, age 44
These events across our nation affect us all, and we recognize the special concern and fear they bring to those in the AAPI community locally. We call on all living in Bowling Green to offer compassion and find ways to express and demonstrate to these neighbors that we are here for you.
NIOT BG believes that our town is a home for great diversity and mutual respect, with no room or tolerance for any hateful behavior. Together, we can and must stop all anti-Asian/American and other xenophobic harassment. Each one of us can positively contribute with our words, actions and behaviors to change our current culture so that ALL harassment and violence is unacceptable.
NIOT BG believes we must come together as a society, in love and humanity. Together we can work to change our culture – our town - from one in which behaviors can be rooted in hate, to one that is built upon social and racial justice.
Dawn Shinew and Emily Dunipace, Not In Our Town BG co-chairs