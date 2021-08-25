Afghanistan has fallen to the Taliban. Criticism is from all sides on how President Joe Biden handled the withdrawal of Americans from Kabul. Several people have compared it to the fall of Saigon in 1975, but even worse. Was Biden ill informed and not prepared? Or was he just clueless on how to handle the withdrawal? With 50 years of government service under his belt, one would think he would know what to do and how to do it.
But this column isn’t about Biden or the withdrawal, it is about the way our country has fought wars. Since the Korean War, we haven’t fought to win, which would be an unconditional surrender of the enemy. In World Wars I and II, Germany and Japan both surrendered unconditionally. Both countries were defeated by our military and our allies. Both countries recovered and are now prosperous and our allies.
Korea ended with a cease fire, Vietnam ended with a withdrawal, similar to Afghanistan with no surrender. If we are going to fight a war for any reason, we must fight a war to win. American lives and taxpayer dollars cannot be spent with no end in sight — and no set plan for victory.
We need is to declare at the start what the end game will be. Yes, war is hell, but a necessary evil. We cannot look at it as a temporary fix to a problem or appeasement — let’s make a point, then we’ll negotiate a settlement. And certainly, don’t announce the timetable, when we will be leaving the war zone.
Also, let’s forget about the rules of engagement. Our enemies haven’t followed them and it has cost us progress and lives. The expression “all is fair in love and war” should be seriously considered. Throughout history, countries, kingdoms and civilizations have fought wars for various reasons, not all of these reasons were bad. The wars were fought with one goal in mind – unconditional surrender and conquest of the enemy or perceived enemy. There were no rules of engagement” for either side, just plain warfare, winner take all.
But only recently the United States has fought wars with no end in sight and with no plan to force the enemy to surrender unconditionally. Vietnam was a political war run by politicians. The military fought the war but the bureaucrats and the elected power brokers ran it. To what end? This was similar for Korea, and now Afghanistan.
Can we, the American people, ever realize a true victory in a war again? Hopefully we won’t have another war, but realistically we will. Let’s make sure the next war is short and results in total victory for the U.S. — no more Saigons or Kabuls.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.