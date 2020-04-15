To the Editor:
“Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer that latter.” Thomas Jefferson
From the first newspaper in 1690 until today, they have reported on the American Revolution, covered political and social catastrophes and successes, and examined American values, reminding us of our errors and suggesting ways to heal. Newspapers are our collective conscience and a backbone for democracy.
Losing the newspaper would have a high cost:
• loss of history and tradition
• subscription and advertising revenue that pays staff salaries
• a long-term physical archive that are edit resistant and easily shared. Paper news is not easily vulnerable to moral theft in the form of lies, fake news and Russian interference.
The pre-internet 1950s and 1960s were the golden age of journalism with little competition. We could trust reporters like Edward R. Murrow, Joan Didion, David Miller and Seymour Hirsch. Can anyone name one “great” thinker or public intellectual now writing online news?
Fifty years ago the most trusted name in the U.S. was Walter Cronkite, the CBS newsman who delivered the nightly news. TV viewing grew in homes starting in the late 1940s. Cronkite feared the power, strength, danger and invasion of the early digital age. He warned about shallow debates, sketchy soundbites, short attention spans and proliferation of the screen image and loss of substance.
The winners of the paper/digital war are digital media which have the staying power that newspapers lack. Digital news does not have to depend on readership numbers and advertising.
The digital world has grown with few controls. Digital news organizations can multiply in the absence of ample funding or a moral compass. They’re vulnerable to popularity contests or political movements. Many have small staffs. Mega-media like Facebook and Twitter can spread lies easily.
For me, awakening came when I found writers Andrew Marantz, Jill Abramson, David Halberstam and Roger McNamee.
Jefferson said that newspapers need to be saved even if that means sacrificing government.
The social collaboration and integration we’re seeing with coronavirus remind us that our better angels are still present. They are schools and universities, doctors, mayors and governors, service clubs, mosques, churches and temples, vets, arts and business communities and Constitution.
My advice: subscribe.
Tom Klein
Bowling Green