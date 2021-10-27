To the Editor:
As residents of Bowling Green since 1988, as well as both having work experiences within the education field (one as a teacher at Penta Career Center for 23 years and the other as treasurer/CFO of Bowling Green City Schools for 22 years), we have a keen interest in the board of education race.
Ryan Myers has shown that his reason for being on the board of education is because he cares about the interests of all students and their education and supports doing what is necessary to keep students safe. Myers has no personal agenda issues. His decisions have a direct impact on his own children who are students in the district. He can draw upon his experience as a special education teacher and a school administrator in reaching his conclusions yet he understands the role of a board member.
Board members need to be able to listen and cooperate with each other and to rely upon key administrators to provide information to use in making decisions to further the mission of the school district. Myers has demonstrated he can do this. He understands the need for making the school district income tax a continuing levy after renewals for almost three decades – something two candidates are opposing. Myers is a clear choice for us and we urge voters to keep him on the board of education.
Steve and Rhonda Melchi
Bowling Green