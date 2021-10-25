To the Editor:
Ryan Myers is the best candidate for the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education. Myers has devoted his entire professional career to education. He has worked with over 40 different school districts while working for a local educational service center, and his current employer, Penta Career Center, where he serves as the special education supervisor. Myers is well-versed in all aspects of an entire school district to include curriculum for all students, school budgets, school law, transportation, food services and operations.
I have known him for several years. I continue to see his passion for improvement since he has been given the opportunity to serve this school district. It would be in the best interest for the people of this school district to elect Myers, the most qualified candidate, on Nov. 2.
Jim Amspoker
Bowling Green