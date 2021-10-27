To the Editor:
This letter is written to explain why I feel Ryan Myers is the best candidate for the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education.
Myers will bring vision, passion, expertise, and dedication to our schools. I know that he wants every child in our community to have the same support and success that he desires for his own children.
I have had the pleasure of knowing Myers for several years. He has selflessly given of his time to kids in our community as a baseball and basketball coach for many years. This is one area where I have personally witnessed his ability to positively influence the lives of our youth.
Myers’ platform is simple and direct. He does not come with an agenda, but rather a promise to listen to the needs of our school personnel, parents, and the students within the our school district.
I urge voters to keep Myers on the board.
Paula Hoiles
Bowling Green