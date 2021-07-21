To the Editor:
We have become very divided as a country: We have two national anthems, two national holidays. Political discourse is as puerile as ever. Many colleges even have racially segregated graduation ceremonies and separate student unions.
All of that needs to end if we are to fulfill the motto on the back of our currency: E Pluribus Unum. Attending a racially segregated graduation ceremony only reinforces a tribalistic mentality rather than preparing one for the real world where one must interact with people of different races and ethnicities.
What if we had separate graduation ceremonies for those of Irish, Dutch, French or Italian descent? Would that make any sense? Lyndon B. Johnson was an integrationist, not a separationist. He would be furious at the direction that our country has gone in terms of intentionally stratifying the races to the point where people leave college with more racial stereotypes than before they entered.
Even the great Malcom X, for those of you who know the full story, would oppose separate graduation ceremonies based solely on race. Does attending a separate graduation ceremony guarantee one a job upon leaving? Probably not. The mere fact that certain founding fathers suffered from cognitive dissonance does not mean that their ideals of unity should be discarded.
Kevin Lyons
Bowling Green