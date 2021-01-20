To the Editor:
Regarding, ‘It’s awful:’ Latta describes rioting at Capitol building, Jan. 8: How about calling it what it really was, domestic terrorism? And I believe it was organized by President Donald Trump.
Five people died and they destroyed our Capitol.
So where were you, Latta? Hiding in a closet? You also said that our first amendment rights gives everyone the right of peaceful protest. But this was an act of terrorism by Trump supporters. You have supported four years of this insanity, continuing to remain silent on the action of this most insane, hateful, evil man.
When Trump won the 2016 election, did the Democrats storm the Capitol and destroy it? Of course not. We have more morals. Your questions should be how did these terrorists know exactly where to go and where our elected officials were hiding?
Joann Schiavone
Walbridge