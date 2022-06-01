To the Editor:
Every time I think it can’t get any worse in this country, another anti-government, right-wing extremist or troubled young man goes on a shooting rampage with a military grade weapon, and here we are again.
Honestly, I’m beyond tired of it.
I really wish that my lunatic neighbors would take their election signs down, put their damned weapons of mass destruction back in the gun cabinet, and stop trying to overthrow our country and install their orange racist dictator into the presidency.
A large percentage of my white Caucasian brothers out here (just for the record I’m also a white male, irregardless of my last name, which I’m often judged by) seem to think that the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution gives them the right to arm themselves to the teeth and engage in an armed insurrection whenever elections don’t go their way. Newsflash: Lincoln already gave them that answer in 1861 — it doesn’t.
These are the same people who cry the loudest when they feel threatened with retaliation in kind, when they call for the indiscriminate murder, injury or arrest of anybody that opposes their point of view.
These are the people who claim they love liberty. I and the majority of the country vehemently disagree with them.
I myself want to send a clear message to my misguided neighbors who seem to think I really care about their “Brandon” flags or their “Penceless Trump” signs.I am not afraid of them and I have no intention of letting them overthrow this great nation.
I do not need them to protect me or this great nation from the very government we all voted for. This country has dealt with insurrectionist trash before — just ask the South — and we will deal with it again if necessary.
I think it’s about time they stop spreading death and hate across our country, county and state and return to civilized society. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, so if you want to start fights, don’t cry when people fight back.
They’re clearly on the wrong side of history, and just as President Donald Trump was beaten fair and square, they will lose in the end as well. So for crying out loud, put the guns away, nobody’s coming to get them.
Raymond J. Gomez
Grand Rapids