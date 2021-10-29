To the Editor:
Those of us in Perrysburg and all of us in Wood County are fortunate to have the Wood County Committee on Aging. The WCCOA provides a wide array of programs and services to help support and enrich the physical, intellectual, social and other important aspects of the lives of our seniors.
Meals are provided in eight senior centers around the county, and meals were delivered to more than 1,400 older adults during the pandemic. Transportation to medical appointments is provided, as well as health screenings and consultations. Classes offer exercise, nutrition and art programs together with access to technology. Our senior centers are inviting places for our older citizens to gather for meals, play cards or try their hands at Wii bowling.
Our senior center in Perrysburg has been expanded and improved of late and the new Wood County Senior Center in Bowling Green feels like your living room when you enter and down the hall is a large, airy, state-of-the-art dining room and several separate rooms for small group gatherings and activities are scattered throughout.
The WCCOA is seeking the renewal of its existing 0.7 mill levy together with an additional 0.3 mills – the first request for additional millage in nearly 20 years. During that time, our senior population has grown some 40%, and a small bit more will help provide older adults the continued opportunity to enjoy a valued enhancement in their senior years. Please vote yes for the seniors on Tuesday.
Tim McCarthy
Perrysburg councilman