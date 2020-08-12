To the Editor:
The survival rate for coronavirus is over 99%. The groups most vulnerable are known and easily isolated.
A general mask mandate until October is an overreach which should trouble anyone who values liberty. Not wearing a mask is now a crime.
What happens if the virus doesn’t go away this fall? Will we be wearing masks in perpetuity? Will council mandate a quarantine, closing businesses and houses of worship? We live in an age of moral crisis and fear, with riots over perceived grievances, political corruption, sexual immorality, abortion and derision of people who desire to live traditional God-honoring lives.
I don’t know the future, but I know the church has always had enemies. Today, many of those enemies are in the church itself, often in leadership.
It is imperative that the people of God go beyond casual belief, biblical ignorance and the soft words of false teachers. Many hear the word and come to the cross without ever picking up their own.
The apostle Paul writes, “Everyone who wants to live a godly life in Christ Jesus will be persecuted.” We are told by John, “Do not love the world or anything in the world. If anyone loves the world, love for the Father is not in him … the world is passing away, and the lusts thereof, but he who does the will of God abides forever.”
Judgment is coming when we will all stand before God, and it may be sooner than we expect. God is love, but Jesus didn’t first preach “God loves you and has a wonderful plan for your life,” but rather, “Repent, for the kingdom of God is at hand.”
It’s a matter of perspective. Violating the mask mandate will cost you $54. Failure to submit to Jesus Christ will cost you everything.
John Randall
Bowling Green