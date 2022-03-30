To the Editor:
In response to remarks about President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris (Biden-Harris ticket is a bust, March 23), the letter writer asked: “Is this what you voted for”?
I voted for the candidate who respects women, not gropes them and brags about it. I voted for the candidate who respects the Constitution and the right to vote, not the candidate who tried to overturn the results that had overwhelmingly defeated him. I voted for the candidate who spoke about returning civility to politics, not the candidate who encouraged supporters to storm the capitol in riot fashion and threatened his own vice president. I voted for the candidate who treated people with respect, not the candidate who mocked those with disabilities or those who dared to disagree with him. I voted for the candidate who tried to win votes with his policies not with thuggery. I voted for the candidate who I thought could attempt to bring the United States back to a super power, not the candidate who was buddy-buddy with Putin and every other dictator in the world, alienating the historically friendly countries around the globe.
Don’t misunderstand my position here. I am not really satisfied with what has happened since the current administration took office. If my party can come up with a better candidate I will most certainly strongly consider voting for that candidate.
However, if my party wants to make sure that our current president gets re-elected, all they have to do is once again nominate former President Donald Trump and people like me will remember that we almost lost our freedom of choice under Trump’s encouragement to overthrow an election. I will elect anyone who opposes him on the ballot.
I am also dismayed by the U.S. Senate candidates who brag about being pro-Trump. Would they have also voted to overthrow the government like Trump wanted to do and that U.S. Rep. Bob Latta supported? I will vote Republican as my first choice, unless that candidate is pro-Trump and not a Republican.
So, in answer to the question “Is this what we voted for?” the answer is yes. What it will be in the next election depends on the Republicans.
Bob Kreienkamp
Wayne