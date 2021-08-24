To the Editor:
The drawing of legislative district maps that occurred in Ohio after the 2010 census resulted in unfair, gerrymandered maps that failed to represent the true political persuasion of the state’s population. In 2015 and again in 2018, Ohio voters demanded by huge, nonpartisan margins that, following the 2020 census, mapmakers draw fair maps in which voters would be able to choose their politicians rather than politicians choosing their voters. This demand became enshrined in our state Constitution, and the mapmakers are honor-bound to follow the law’s dictates.
The Ohio Redistricting Commission, which will will draw the lines for the state House and Senate districts, is holding 10 public meetings in which citizens can make their voices heard. One of those meetings is scheduled for Wednesday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Libbey Hall on the University of Toledo campus (https://www.redistricting.ohio.gov/meetings). The maps this commission draws will determine the fairness of our elections for many years to come. We need to show up to let them feel our presence and hear our voices demanding fair maps.
Those who cannot attend can contact members by phone or e-mail: Senate President Matt Huffman: 614-466-7584, Speaker Bob Cupp: 614-466-9624, Senator Vernon Sykes: 614-466-7041, sykes@ohiosenate.gov, House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes: 614-466-3100, rep34@ohiohouse.gov, Governor DeWine: 614-644-4357, 614-466-3555, Laurel.Dawson@governor.ohio.gov, Secretary of State LaRose: 614.466.2585, FLaRose@ohiosos.gov, Auditor Faber: 614-466-4514, contactus@ohioauditor.gov.
As the signs posted in yards all over town say, “It’s time for fair districts—End Gerrymandering now.”
Janet Parks, president
League of Women Voters of Bowling Green