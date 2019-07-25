Make the trip out to Junior Fair building - Sentinel-Tribune: Opinion

Make the trip out to Junior Fair building

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, July 25, 2019 9:21 am

Make the trip out to Junior Fair building

To the Editor:

I think it’s a bit unfortunate that the Junior Fair building is located where it is on the Wood County Fairgrounds, because that’s where the real excitement is.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

Posted in , on Thursday, July 25, 2019 9:21 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended
Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]