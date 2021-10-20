To the Editor:
Please join me in voting yes for the senior services levy on Nov. 2.
Quite some years ago already I moved into the senior citizen category. It happened much more quickly than I expected. Fortunately, my health has remained good, I have a great group of friends and while far from wealthy, I am comfortable.
That said, I must tell you honestly that, to date, I have rarely utilized any of the services of the Wood County Committee on Aging. But I know many people who have and most of them would tell you how grateful they are that such services are available to them. I know several seniors who are able to enjoy noon meals at one of the senior centers, many who have taken advantage of the educational or social programming at the center, and I have neighbors who receive home delivered meals and one who is provided medical transportation to her doctor.
The results of the efforts, offerings and programming of the senior centers allows our friends and neighbors to continue to live happier, healthier and more productive lives. I think we’d all like the opportunity to be in that position as we age.
Although I’ve not needed to avail myself of the services of the local senior center, I know that at some point in time I will. And it’s comforting to know those services are there, close at hand, in any one of the eight centers in Wood County. The centers have done so well because of the caring leadership and staff at each and the previous support of the voters. Continued support for this levy is an investment all of us need to make in our future well being.
I never realized I’d become a senior citizen so quickly. Most of us say the same thing the older we get. I guess the clock only goes in one direction. Please vote yes.
Timothy F. Smith
Tontogany