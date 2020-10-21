To the Editor:
When you think of depression you think of someone sad, tired, lonely and who seems to always have the blues. While it is true that all those are depression symptoms, depression can present itself in many different forms.
Smiling depression is when someone may appear perfectly happy and content, but they suffer internally from symptoms of depression. Others may look at these types of people and think that their lives are perfectly normal, while in fact hidden beneath their laughter and smiles, lies someone in need. Common symptoms of depression include: sadness, fatigue, lack of self-esteem, hopelessness, loneliness and loss of engagement in certain aspects of life.
Someone with smiling depression could possibly have all the symptoms mentioned above — the difference is that they hide these symptoms and show the public a completely different side. The thing that makes Smiling Depression different and hard to see is that oftentimes people will be depressed, but they will refuse to show signs because they may think that it is a sign of weakness. They also may think that “Their life is fine, so what is there to complain about” or “others have it worse, so why am I complaining.” They even may think that opening up to someone is not worth it because they don’t want to “burned others with their stupid feelings.”
People with smiling depression struggle mainly when they are alone. When around others they come across as active, happy, and content but when they are alone is when the signs really show. This makes people with smiling depression at a higher risk of suicide. People with smiling depression may feel even more alone because they have to hide their true emotions around others and put on a fake face.
Who’s at risk and how can you identify someone with smiling depression? The simple answer is that you often can’t. As stated previously in the article, people with smiling depression try to hide their symptoms making it difficult for people around them to realize that something may be wrong. As mentioned before, victims may not even think they are depressed and instead think they are just being dramatic.
During COVID-19, depression rates have skyrocketed. Although your coworker or child may not show signs of depression, it is important to check in on them and make sure they are doing OK.
Sam Veece
Bowling Green