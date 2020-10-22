To the Editor:
A few weeks ago, Lake Township encountered a terrorist threat incident that occurred close to our schools. Decisions were made early to lock down the schools to protect the students and staff.
While the lives of all township residents are important, both the youngest and the oldest citizens need extra protection at times, and this was obviously at the forefront of the concerns of incident command personnel as the event continued to unfold.
The event began when employees of GetGo Transportation on Lemoyne Road noticed a man and a woman acting suspiciously. They did the right thing and called 9-1-1 to report what they saw.
The incident resulted in the arrest of the man and woman, both of Virginia, on several charges, including engaging in terrorist threats.
Law enforcement understands that putting schools on lockdown can be disruptive, but there are times that tough decisions need to be made for the safety of students. Judging by the responses we have seen on social media, township residents, and in particular, parents of our students, were grateful.
In addition to placing the school on lockdown Chief Mark Hummer, who was on the scene and was directing incident command, requested some off-duty personnel be called in. Part of that decision was to increase police presence at the school to supplement the school resource officer who was already on duty.
At the time the decision was made to lock down the school, it was not yet clear what the situation entailed, but the outcome of the incident proved to substantiate the move was prudent and in the best interests of the schools, students and staff.
When decisions need to be made, they must be made with the information that is in hand. In this case, forethought as to what could be unfolding had to be added to that decision-making process.
It is highly unusual for this kind of incident to take place in a small, peaceful community such as Lake Township, but as this incident proves, it can happen anywhere. Township residents are fortunate to have law enforcement personnel and leaders who can “think outside the box” to protect its citizens.
We are also thankful to those who have spoken up to show support for those who had to make the tough but necessary decisions that day.
Ron Craig
Lake Township Community Policing Officer
Millbury