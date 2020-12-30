To the Editor:
In ordinary years, I have been disappointed to see the festive holiday lights on people’s homes being turned off a day or two after Christmas . Technically, the 12 days of Christmas begin on Dec. 25 and end on Jan. 5, so lights should stay on at least until then, even if they have been turned on since Thanksgiving Day.
The lights have always given me feelings of hope, joy and wonder. In this bleak midwinter, I propose that everyone keep their holiday lights on throughout the month of January, at a minimum. We all need additional hope, joy and wonder these days.
Keeping the often-gloomy month of January brightly lit can help show our support for first responders and essential workers who must still carry on their often lonely and thankless tasks of tending to the sick and elderly, keeping our streets safe, fighting fires, stocking grocery store and pharmacy shelves. These tasks have now taken on new, unexpected risks.
To compensate for the bit of additional energy used to keep our lights on longer, we are planning to dial our thermostat back another degree or two, make sure that we turn off all unnecessary indoor lights, and cut back on the use of electrical appliances – all things we should be doing anyway, but doubling down on our efforts.
Please consider keeping your holiday lights on through January. It would be a simple way to show support for first responders and essential workers, and to bring a bit of needed light into everyone’s soul.
Elizabeth Emmert
Perrysburg