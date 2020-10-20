To the Editor:
I am writing to encourage our community to continue its support for the Wood County District Public Library by voting “yes” for the library renewal levy.
I have served on the WCDPL Foundation Board for the past five years and the Friends of the Library Board for five years before that and during that time I have witnessed firsthand how the library strives to balance financial responsibility with providing a wide range of services that meet the needs of its service district, which stretches from one end of the county to the other. I am proud to be associated with an organization that values its patrons so highly and works so tirelessly on behalf of the community. I can assure the public that WCDPL makes every dollar count and this levy will ensure it can continue to offer a vast range of programs and services.
The WDCPL is taking a super active role in reaching out and making a difference to the citizens of Wood County. In fact, WCDPL has become a “go to” destination for families, students, job seekers and life-long learners. During the past 10 years the number of items, including eBooks and digital content, patrons of the Bowling Green and Walbridge branches have increased by 52%. Cardholders have increased by 38% and program attendance is up 75%. All sure signs people are making good use of the library.
The library provides free access to 21st-century technology, offering public use of computers that connect Wood County residents to the world. A variety of technology related classes and online resources allow library users a way to prepare for college entrance or civil service exams, to hone job interview skills, or to research their family history. The library also supports the development of adult reading and information literacy.
The library staff is first rate and goes out of their way to answer questions and provide assistance. And they create programs and activities, like the annual Cookie Bake Off, which have been popular.
In order to maintain and improve upon this level of service and programming, the library needs the support of the community. Please join me in voting “yes” for the Wood County District Public Library levy.
Clif Boutelle
Bowling Green