To the Editor:
Way Public Library has tricked Perrysburg city leaders. This has been going on since 2008 with their “Never November Levy Campaign” to make sure they manage the results.
This years was the mother lode of results, with the delay of the vote change of in-person to mail in from March to April. The library’s ballot issue was a replacement levy which is code word for new taxes.
Nothing else of financial interest was on the ballot. Should they have had any interest in the majority deciding they would have waited until November to get a vote.
They sent out 2,300 targeted home brochures (representing a potential of 4,600 supporters).
Way is the country club of libraries.
They brag that they serve 5,800 per week or 300,000+ per year, manage 1,900 meeting room reservations and many other “chargeable” services specific for the special interest and minority of the city population.
Anyone who is not a taxpaying citizen of Perrysburg must pay to use our taxpayer-funded swimming pool. The library could be self sufficient, too.
Our state elected officials must mandate that all financial issues need to be on a November ballot. This is beyond the democracy this county was built upon where a majority rules and off elections obviously can be controlled.
Phil Caron
Perrysburg