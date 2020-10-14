To the Editor:
One of my first and fondest memories as a child growing up in Edgewood, a small suburb of Pittsburgh, was going to the C. C. Mellor Library with my mother. She let me look through all the children’s books at my leisure. As I grew older, I would frequently walk to the library, crossing street car tracks and going through the railroad underpass to get there. What an amazing effect the library had on me and my education. My love of books and reading was set forever.
In 1972 I moved to Bowling Green to teach at the junior high. I immediately looked for and found the Wood County Library in the old school building that now houses the city administration building. Several years later I helped move books to the new library.
Obviously, times have changed, but the role of a library on its community has continued to have a major impact on our lives. We are fortunate in Wood County to have wonderful libraries. In a time when everything seems to be changing, the Wood County District Public Library continues to provide many services, opportunities and programs.
The WCDPL is supported by tax money and the library has a property tax renewal levy on the ballot this election. The issue on the ballot is a renewal of the 0.8 mill levy approved by voters in 2010 and renewed in 2014. Passage will allow the library to maintain book purchasing as well as services (i.e. story hours, summer reading, technology support, bookmobile/outreach services, local history support, etc.)
My children and grandchildren have had the opportunity to use the wonderful Wood County District Public Library in Bowling Green. I have always believed that one of our roles in life is to provide for those who follow us in the future. Take the opportunity to vote for the renewal levy and make the future possible.
Eric Myers
Bowling Green