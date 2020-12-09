To the Editor:
2020 has been a difficult year. Amidst the pandemic and economic hardship felt by so many of our neighbors, it was time for the Wood County District Public Library levy to go before voters for re-consideration.
The WCDPL Board and staff have worked hard every day since the levy was first approved in 2010 (and renewed in 2014) to earn and maintain the trust of our local taxpayers and voters. Extending library services throughout the WCDPL legal service district has been our goal.
While I have often heard how well we are doing, and library metrics indicate how much our community engages with the library, I will never assume support. The voters make the call. As the library placed the issue on the ballot at a time of distress for so many families, I felt some uncertainty.
Now the community has spoken, and has done so loudly, with the levy renewal approved by a margin of 73%. This margin is also 3% higher than the 2014 renewal.
I want to thank the members of the Citizens in Support of Our Library levy committee for their trust, counsel and support:
Honorary Co-Chairs Richard and Nadine Edwards
Chairs Rebecca Bhaer and Brian Paskvan
Treasurer Melissa Krieger
Bowling Green Neighbors: Mary Boone, Clif and Judy Boutelle, Sheilah Crowley, Ellen Dalton, Kathy East, John Fawcett, Ken Frisch, Sharon Hanna, Chet Marcin, Jason Miller, Robert & Patricia Maurer, Michele Raine, Jane Robb, Barbara Rothrock, Teri Sharp, Michael Sibbersen and Martha Woelke.
Walbridge and Northeast Wood County Neighbors: Marilyn Baker, Nathan Eikost, Ken Gilsdorf, Edward Kolanko, Kelly Mann, Ken Smith and Jean E. and Ben Waggoner.
On behalf of the WCDPL Board and staff, I wish to thank all of WCDPL’s voters for your trust and support. We will get through the pandemic and a bright library future awaits – one filled with crowded story-times, creative summer reading programs, families discovering new books together, author visits filling venues to capacity, and so much more. Until then, snuggle in for the winter with a favorite beverage and pile of books.
Thank you.
Michael Penrod, WCDPL director