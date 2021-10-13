To the Editor:
I write to ask voters to support a proposed renewal levy and new levy for the Wood County Committee on Aging that is on the ballot Nov. 2.
The renewal levy is for 0.7 mill (which collects only 0.57 mill due to reductions of House Bill 920) and the increase is for 0.3 mill.
“The new levy will bring the amount collected to less than 0.89 mills and non-business credit and owner-occupied credits will remain intact. The levy funds day-to-day expenses including food production and delivery, mortgage and leases, utility bills, supplies, salaries and benefits for staff and programming for older adults. The levy will cost $27.71 a year for a $100,000 home and $20.79 for 65-year and older owners enrolled in the Homestead program.” (https://www.vote411.org/ )
The League of Women Voters of BG supports the levy because we believe it is important to maintain or improve the quality of life of the elderly in Wood County.
Many services are provided by the Wood County Committee on Aging to area seniors. These include meals delivered to homes and provided at the eight centers located throughout the county; cultural, educational, physical, recreational and social activities; medical appointment transportation, durable medical equipment loans, and health clinics; caregiver support; support groups; and technology assistance. All these enrich the lives of their participants and strengthen our communities.
Personally, my family and I have used some of these services and very much appreciated their availability. With the opening of the beautiful new senior center building in Bowling Green, I have enjoyed attended meetings in the dining room and conference room. I look forward to sitting by the fireplace chatting with a friend or reading a book and using the media room.
Please vote “yes” to support the Wood County Committee on Aging on Election Day.
Jeanne Langendorfer
Committee on Senior Concerns, Chair
League of Women Voters of Bowling Green