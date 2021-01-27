A new year, a new beginning and new hope. We have a new president and a new direction. We should try to make this new year better than 2020. Let us all be more positive. This shouldn’t be hard since last year was filled with so much negativity.
Let all of us, as in we the people, show the world just how great our country is. We are a positive thinking country, with strong ideals. We are the United States of America. The key word here is united.
Our new president has called for unity, as he should. We will see if the new Congress acts to help unify the divisive attitudes. Yes, we have our differences, opinions and viewpoints, but in the end Americans have achieved the most by working together. It is the only way to succeed. It is the only way to accomplish any goal.
Following the Constitution and the traditions established, nothing and no one can defeat us. Just ask the Imperial Japanese government and the Nazis of Germany about how we defeated them in 1945. Americans worked together with our allies to preserve freedom.
Then recall how we worked together to put not just one but 12 men on the moon and brought them back safely. Think about Apollo 13, how that could have been tragic, but wasn’t. Working together, Americans were able to bring those three astronauts home safely. The space shuttle program, despite two missions ending in tragedy, was very successful. Just think of all the technology we have that came from the space program. By being positive, using our skills and technology we’ve done amazing things.
In this new year, we need to bury the negative attitudes, work with the opposing side and unite. Let’s defeat the coronavirus and stop the incessant divisiveness which we’ve seen throughout 2020 and before. Let’s work for the betterment of all Americans, not just select groups. We won’t always get what we want, but in working together, each side, all sides, should be at least partially happy with the result. Positive actions will result in real progress and successful outcomes. We’ve done this before, many times, without infringing on our freedoms.
Violent demonstrations, protests and rioting only result in destruction. Nothing is accomplished. Lives are ruined and sometimes lost. How does this justify these behaviors and actions? It doesn’t. Only a positive attitude and hard work will result in true progress. Only with a positive attitude and working together will we continue to be a successful nation.
So, forget the negative, avoid the divisiveness, let’s all stick together and work together to solve our problems. For all of us, we the people, Happy New Year.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.