To the Editor:
I am a retired mental health editor and felt compelled to write after reading the column “It’s not like the movies: Break down mental health stigma” (May 26).
For generations we have taught one another to say there is a stigma to mental health issues, just as earlier we taught one another to say there is a stigma to rape.
For generations we complied with those telling us to say there was a stigma to rape. We are now complying with those telling us to associate a stigma with mental health issues.
Did we really learn nothing?
Harold A Maio
Ft Myers, Florida