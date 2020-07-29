With all the negative events going on, let’s try to be positive. Not everything is bad.
I know there will be negative thoughts and comments about what is positive. Some people are just like that — all they know how to do is complain. Negativity never accomplishes anything. Let’s be positive and build a better tomorrow. Let’s solve the problems we are facing, not just complain about them.
Just because the mainstream media isn’t reporting anything good doesn’t mean the forces of good aren’t active and positive events aren’t happening. People are still being friendly, courteous and helpful to each other. Little things, like a smile to a stranger or holding a door open for someone are common. These are — dare I say — “normal” behaviors. What happens everyday, to all the “Joes and Marys” is what makes America what it is.
A phone call to check on a friend or neighbor, for example, is more common then a violent protest. Although not all that exciting and certainly not news, it can and does make someone’s day. Think of the positive interactions between people.
What about a friendly greeting from a store clerk? That would be great customer service and makes me want to return to the store.
Here are some positives to contemplate. It’s July, we live in northern Ohio, and it’s hot. The electric bill is high, but look at how good the vegetables are doing, and how well we slept in the cool air conditioning. Its been hard staying home, and the “to-do list” is actually shrinking. There are good movies to watch on television and some sports.
We’ve had food from restaurants we haven’t tried before and had it delivered. Any grocery shopping that needed to be done, was also delivered to our door. If we want, we could spend the day, all day, in our pajamas.
Even though many of our churches and places of worship are temporarily closed, we haven’t lost our faith and our beliefs. In fact these may be stronger than before. N
ow that’s a positive.
With all the negatives we are seeing today, let us all step back to look for all of the positives. These are the little things that give us a better feeling about our life, the little things that make us – Americans.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.