Gun violence has been in the news quite a bit lately — in fact violence of all kinds is always in the news. There is way too much, and has been for quite some time. How do we solve this on-going problem?

The Second Amendment isn’t absolute, so says President Joe Biden. Does this mean none of the amendments is absolute? The U.S. Constitution is the Law of the Land. This is what politicians have sworn to support and defend when they took their oath of office. Everyone who has served and is serving in the U.S. military has sworn to support and defend the Constitution. It is absolute.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags