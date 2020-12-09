To the Editor,
Integrity, intelligence and compassion will occupy the White House on Jan. 21, surrounded by creative, constructive and practical judgment.
The coronavirus has destroyed our way of life and our attitude on how we adapt to change. Our fear and anxiety will only increase if we allow the lies and deception to shape our thoughts. Wearing a mask will give us the strength to defy COVID-19, while unifying our country. Hope and healing will return if we listen to the voice of reason.
God bless us all.
Pattie Brown
Perrysburg