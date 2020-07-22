To the Editor:
Since the lockdown in mid-March, many lawn signs popped up in Bowling Green hailing healthcare workers as heroes for good reason. Doctors, nurses, and others working in our hospital have been taking remarkable risks to their life and health by treating coronavirus patients, thus, safeguarding the health of the entire community.
However, honoring healthcare workers properly requires not just words of gratitude, but collective action to ensure they are safe, healthy, and fit to continue their work. Similar concern should be extended for all essential workers delivering mail, collecting waste, cleaning streets and stacking store shelves.
Protecting these crucial workers means keeping the numbers of (resurging) COVID-19 cases down. This will prevent hospitals from being overrun with patients. Overwhelmed and overworked doctors and nurses cannot perform their complex tasks effectively. Moreover, rationing care for lack of ICU capacity means sending away patients to their deaths – a traumatic moral burden for healthcare workers that has occasionally culminated in suicide. This is not a way to treat heroes.
Preventing these misfortunes is possible when people adopt the use of face masks in public. Although a small-scale step to keep infections down, this is effective in generating large-scale outcomes. Research shows masks to slow the spread by up to 95%.
Most importantly, wearing masks can be practiced by anyone with little personal sacrifice. If there is a small thing we can all do for the protection of our crucial workers, why not do it? The answer is obvious when we consider that healthcare workers are a precious health/medical resource that is finite and scarce. Preserving these workers’ professional skills and capabilities by keeping them safe is both humane and socially useful.
Therefore, the ordinance passed by Bowling Green Council mandating the use of face masks in public, as long as necessary, is justified. Yet this mandate is attacked upon appeals to constitutional, “God-given” rights to personal autonomy and freedom. The right to autonomy is undoubtedly fundamental, but comes second to the right to life, i.e. the right to stay alive and healthy. Since any right generates a duty, the right to life creates the obligation to prevent harm to others, especially at no significant sacrifice.
Wearing face masks in public is the ethical thing to do individually and collectively. That is, if truly “we’re all in this together.”
Vassiliki Leontis
Bowling Green