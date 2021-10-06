When politicians and candidates running for office state that they will provide jobs, they are giving false statements. The only jobs the government provides are bureaucratic, which means they don’t contribute to the economy and they don’t provide substance to the profit margins of businesses.
The government then taxes these profits to operate. Only businesses can provide jobs to help the economy.
Also, the government should not put obstacles to restrict or regulate how businesses operate.
This is simple economics and capitalism.
Regulation may be needed in some areas, but businesses need to be free of excess regulation and taxes. Regulations can be costly, especially to small businesses. That cuts into the profits, taxes cut into profits even more. Without profits, businesses fail to exist, and there go the jobs.
Most politicians, especially career politicians, have never run a business. When the jobs report comes out from the Department of Labor Statistics, the numbers represent jobs added or lost from the business community. Politicians and bureaucrats try to take credit for job creation, but they are only reporting figures. And figures can be distorted to prove or disprove any point.
It seems, especially lately, that the representatives of the voters are taking credit for, or blaming others, for the gain or loss of jobs.
They had little if anything to do with it.
Business and industry provides jobs, not the government and bureaucracies. Profit is not a dirty word. Profits enable workers to be paid, products and services produced and taxes paid. Profits also give the investors a return on their investment. That is the whole basis for business: Produce a product or provide a service for the consumers, in return the workers get paid and the business owners benefit from the profits.
Honesty and fair dealing are the only way life can work successfully for all people. Is it any wonder why our government hasn’t worked for years? Office holders are too concerned with their own agendas and pet projects and not concerned with serving those who elected them.
Honesty and truthfulness are what is needed and that is missing from our society. Misconceptions and false statements will never solve any problem.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.