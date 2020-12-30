To the Editor,
If you were not feeling well and thought you might have the coronavirus, would you get medical advice from someone with a law degree or who majored in visual journalism?
Our Ohio representative and senator, Haraz Ghanbari (journalism degree) and Theresa Gavarone (law degree) think you should.
They voted for Senate Bill 311, which gave the Ohio legislature, not the Ohio Department of Health, the ultimate authority to decide if someone infected with a contagious disease should be isolated.
The Ohio Hospital Association and the Ohio State Medical Association objected to SB 311. Thank you, Gov. Mike DeWine, for vetoing this bill. Fewer Ohioans will die because of your action. Doctors and scientists, not politicians, should determine our medical policy.
Debbie Dalke
Bowling Green