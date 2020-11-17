To the Editor,
As the chair of the Bowling Green League of Women Voters Education Committee, I draw your attention to House Bill 305 and Senate Bill 378, which are making their way through the approval process. These bills are of vital importance to everyone who is interested in changing the way that public schools are financed in the State of Ohio.
The Ohio Supreme Court found the funding system to be unconstitutional in 1997 and no substantial changes have been made in the funding formula since then. This is our chance to make a real difference on how schools are funded in Ohio.
The league is supporting these bills because:
• It is a comprehensive plan for investing public funds so that students in every Ohio district have access to a high-quality education. It makes real progress in overcoming the limits created by the capacity of local school districts to adequately fund their public schools. No funding is included in these bills, only a framework for future funding.
• This is a genuine attempt to base funding on the actual cost of education and includes a realistic plan on how the state and local communities will share that actual cost. They are a substantive response to the 1997 State Supreme Court DeRolf ruling to both provide adequate funds and to reduce the reliance on local property taxes.
• The legislation is the result of bi-partisan policymaking with significant input by stakeholders from every corner of the state. It has provided a way to balance the interests and needs of the 610 school districts within our state.
• We have seen here in Bowling Green that school funding is in tatters and school districts are financially vulnerable. The state’s portion of investment is unpredictable and is fueling greater reliance on local resources. The current system is causing the need to rely on local school levies which causes added burdens to communities who suffer from concentrated poverty and to rural farming communities who must rely property taxes to fund schools.
• This is our chance to make a difference. Please contact your state legislators and ask them to sign on as a supporter of these bills. Our children’s education requires action.
Please add your voice to the call to finally improve our schools funding process.
Sharon F. Libby
Chair, Education Committee
Bowling Green League of Women Voters