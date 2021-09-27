To the Editor:
The League of Women Voters would like to inform voters of several sources of information about candidates and issues that will be on the ballot Nov. 2.
First, the Voter Guide which has been provided by League of Women Voters and the Sentinel-Tribune for over 60 years, comes this year as a separate stand-alone insert in the Tuesday print edition of the Sentinel-Tribune. If you missed the paper, there will be extra printed copies of the Voter Guide available in various places in the community. Second, the website VOTE411.org is a “one-stop shop” for election information which provides simple, easy tools to help voters navigate the voting process. VOTE411 provides candidate information, a voter registration tool, polling place information, and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide.
Finally, our Candidates Forum will be held on Sunday at the Lenhart Grand Ballroom from 7-9 p.m. at BGSU as a hybrid event. Voters are invited to attend in person or view the event live-streamed by WBGU-TV. The link for the streamed event can be found on the League of Women Voters BG web site, www.lwvbg.org. Those interested in submitting questions for the candidates should send them to info@lwvbg.org by a deadline of Saturday at 1 p.m.
Ellen Dalton
Chair, Voter Service Committee
League of Women Voters Bowling Green