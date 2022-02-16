To the Editor:
Happy 102nd birthday to the League of Women Voters of the United States.
On Valentine’s Day 1920, the League of Women Voters of the United States was formally organized as a nonpartisan, activist, grassroots organization with the belief that voters should play a critical role in democracy. During the ensuing 102 years, LWVUS has steadfastly promoted political responsibility by encouraging informed and active participation in government, contributing to a better understanding of public policy issues, and influencing public policy through education and advocacy.
Since 2016, the top priority of the LWVUS and its local leagues in more than 700 communities across all 50 states has been the Campaign for Making Democracy Work®. This campaign, which focuses on voting rights, improving elections, campaign finance/money in politics, and redistricting, includes the following bedrock principles:
Voting Rights: Voting is a fundamental right and all eligible voters should have the equal opportunity to exercise that right.
Improving Elections: Everyone deserves access to and information about the votes that will shape their communities.
Campaign finance/money in politics: Elections should be about the voters, not big money interests.
Redistricting: Congressional districts and government legislative bodies should be apportioned substantially on population.
Detailed information about each of these principles can be found at https://tinyurl.com/ymzpbty5.
The League of Women Voters of Bowling Green enthusiastically invites you to join with us in celebrating the 102nd anniversary of LWVUS. To learn more about LWVUS (lwv.org), LWV of Ohio (lwvohio.org), and LWV of Bowling Green (lwvbg.org), please visit our websites, where you can learn about our history, our current activities and our positions on a variety of issues.
At lwvbg.org, you will also find a membership form. Anyone who is 16 years of age or older and subscribes to the purpose and policy of the league is eligible. Please consider joining us in our efforts to empower voters and defend democracy.
Janet B. Parks, president
League of Women Voters of Bowling Green