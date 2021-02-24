Our leaders are bickering and we’re stuck inside.
Welcome to a record snowy February in Northwest Ohio.
We are housebound, due to the weather and the coronavirus. People are frustrated, worried and generally angry with our national and state leaders. Priorities are not being addressed. Our so-called leaders are still making politics their main focus and are not working to solve problems. Vaccine distribution should be first on their minds, following by helping those who are out of work due to COVID-19.
But what are these leaders doing? Bickering over very partisan viewpoints on everything.
First, they are arguing over immigration and open borders for non-citizens. The agenda our national leaders is following isn’t what Joe and Mary Average American Citizen need right now.
They are too concerned with asserting their ideas and not doing what needs to be done. The Democrats are fighting among themselves and also fighting the Republicans.
We need strong leadership to combat the coronavirus. We need to stop the blame game for everything.
Sit down — or maybe stand up — and solve the distribution bottlenecks. Let the states handle this. The states know and understand the situations in their state. While the federal government is trying to develop a “one size fits all” solution. Each state has unusual situations, that other states may not have. One size fits all is not practical, or even possible.
Our schools need to be open as well as our businesses. We need to do this safely, yes, but most importantly, we need to do this now.
With economy in tatters our country won’t last long in the global picture. Yet the special interest groups, unions and others are demanding we remain locked down. How can any organization, business or community remain functional without operating?
COVID-19 has devastated the world. Millions are affected, and far too many have died. Economies are in ruins, and politicians are fighting about who to blame and how to deal with the pandemic. Meanwhile little is being done to actually solve the problem.
Sure we have a vaccine, more than one, but disbursement is slow. And winter continues relentlessly. Everyone is on edge and worried about the future. When spring arrives, will there be any progress? Let’s hope so.
Spring is a time for rebirth, a time for revitalization, a time for us to come together. It also can be a time for our leaders to stop bickering and get working on solutions.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.