In times of great crises, Americans have always come together. We unite in overcoming adversity. Think about World War II, the Kennedy assassination, the space shuttle tragedies and 9/11. Remember “United We Stand” and “Let’s Roll?”
It is time to be positive in this coronavirus crisis.
While political leaders argue and debate the direction the country should go, accomplishing very little, we the peopleare moving forward to open our communities, doing it safely. All Americans have been drastically affected by the virus.
While political leaders debate and argue about how to deal with this crisis, we still must live, eat and work as much as possible as we did before. There shouldn’t be a “new normal,” but rather a solution to how the country will continue as before. Short-term adjustments to everyday activities are necessary to keep everyone safe.
Solutions to this crisis can’t be based on political positions. This isn’t a political problem, but a health and economic problem.
Our leaders are trying hard to make it a political problem, trying to score, points thinking of the upcoming election. As usual, our leaders are only thinking and working for the benefit of their election or re-election.
If they spent more time working together to solve problems, and less on their campaign efforts, maybe they could get something done. The blame game is used to criticize the opposing viewpoint. We don’t want or need this. We need our leaders to be serious, and work together to get the country back to where it was before the virus arrived.
“We’re in this together” has been the theme of many commercials and newscasts. So why aren’t our leaders together with us?
Everyone — or at least most everyone — is practicing social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands. We are staying home whenever possible, sacrificing most activities. We are doing what our leaders say we should do.
Yet some state governors are issuing the most restrictive orders. Some violate our basic constitutional rights. Are these leaders nothing more than control freaks, wanting or needing to control our everyday activities?
Why is that? Some are needed to stop the spread of the virus, but some go above and beyond.
People need to get back to work. Stores and factories need to be open to provide jobs. Even with the stimulus money from the government, we can’t last for long, by staying home.
To our nation’s leaders: get to work, work together, so we the people, can continue with our lives. The people are doing their part in this crisis, as we have throughout history. Let’s make sure our leaders are doing their part. Or, we the people will get new leaders in November.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.