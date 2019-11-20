Leaders need to act now on China

To the Editor:
As I am sure Sen. Sherrod Brown, Rep. Bob Latta and Sen. Rob Portman are aware, there is an ever growing list of human rights violations in Hong Kong from the Chinese government and its representatives.
Posted: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 9:22 am
To the Editor:
As I am sure Sen. Sherrod Brown, Rep. Bob Latta and Sen. Rob Portman are aware, there is an ever growing list of human rights violations in Hong Kong from the Chinese government and its representatives.
Posted in Opinion, Letters on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 9:22 am. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]