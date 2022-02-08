We have been housebound due to the snow, as well as the coronavirus pandemic. People are frustrated, worried and generally angry with national and state leaders.
Our “leaders” are still making politics their main focus, and are not working to solve problems. Vaccine distribution should be first on their minds, then help for the ones who are out of work due to the pandemic.
But what are these “leaders” doing: Bickering over very partisan viewpoints on everything.
That includes immigration and open borders for non-citizens. What about all the American citizens who need help? That should be a priority. The agenda our national leaders is following isn’t what Joe and Mary average American citizen needs, right now. They are too concerned with asserting their ideas and not doing what needs to be done. The Democrats are fighting among themselves and also fighting the Republicans.
We need strong leadership to combat the pandemic. We need to stop the blame game for everything.
Sit down — or maybe stand up — and solve the distribution bottlenecks. Let the states handle this. The states know and understand the unique situations in their state. While the federal government is trying to develop a “one size fits all” solution, each state has unique situations.
Our schools need to be open, as well as our businesses. We need to do this safely, yes, but most importantly, we need to do this now. With the economy in tatters our country won’t last long in the global picture. Yet, special interest groups, unions and others are demanding we remain locked down.
The coronavirus has devastated the entire world. Millions have been affected, and far too many have died. Economies are in ruins, and politicians are fighting about who to blame and how to deal with the pandemic. Little is being done to solve the problem.
Sure we have a vaccine, more than one, but disbursement is slow. And winter continues, cold and snowy. Everyone on edge, worried about the future.
When spring arrives, will there be any progress? Let’s hope so. Spring is a time for rebirth, a time for revitalization, a time for us to come together. A time for our “leaders” to stop bickering and get working on solutions. Not just about the pandemic, but everything.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.