To the Editor:
As current or former chiefs, command officers and officers of police departments throughout Wood County, we have given much of our lives and careers to the service of the public. We have had the opportunity to work with many judges over the years and have come to know what makes a good judge: experience.
A good judge must have experience in the law and in the courts. He must preside fairly and without bias; he must be tough, but fair. These are the cornerstones of a good judge.
There are two “nice guys” running to be the next judge of the Wood County Common Pleas Court.
One of this candidates is a respected prosecutor with a long history of support for law and order and first responders. The other has virtually no experience in felony criminal law, has virtually no experience prosecuting, and has publicly supported anti-police organizations.
Our vote is for the candidate who supports law and order: Corey Speweik. Please join us and help keep Wood County safe and vote Speweik for judge.
Sincerely,
Galen Ash- Chief of Police, Bowling Green (Ret.)
John Beaverson- Lieutenant, Wood County Sheriff (Ret.)
Shawn Beckley- Chief of Police, Risingsun
Tom Bialy- Deputy, Lucas County Sheriff (Ret.)
Randy Bielinski- Chief of Police, Luckey
Joe Brainard- Chief Bailiff, Perrysburg Court (Ret.)
Chuck Broshious- Chief of Police, Bradner
Thomas Cairl- Chief of Police, Northwood
Denny Dauer- Chief of Police, Perrysburg Township (Ret.)
John Dauer- Chief of Police, University of Toledo (Ret.)
Matt Herrig- Chief of Police, Wayne
John Kohl- Wood County Sheriff (Ret.)
Randy Kozina- Wood County Court Constable
Danny LaDuke- Chief of Police- Lake Township (Ret.)
John Schumaker- Detective Lieutenant BGSU Police (Ret.)