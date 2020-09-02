To the Editor:
On June 13, there was an article in the Sentinel-Tribune reporting that Representative Bob Latta requested local mail go through Ohio processing, not Michigan. Bob indicated that the Michigan facility “has failed to reliably deliver mail, including bills and vote-by-mail ballots, to residents of Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District.”
Recently we find that major Trump donor and now Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, has been cutting back overtime and dismantling sorting equipment, seemingly to hamper the Post Office from being able to process mail-by-mail voting. The slowing of mail has also affected all delivery, from Veterans and seniors needing medications to citizens not receiving bills on time.
The House of Representatives met in emergency session to pass a bill to provide $25 billion to the Post Office to reverse Postal Service changes and shore up a critical service to all Americans.
Of the 12 Ohio Republican House members, four had the political courage and concern for citizens to vote for this bill. Most notably, Bob Latta, even with his letter in June where he was concerned about slow mail delivery, did NOT vote for the funds to insure the Post Office can deliver mail on time.
It’s easy, Bob, to send a letter, but it takes political courage to buck the President, and do something that makes a real difference like properly funding the Post Office.
Rusf Frye
Columbus, formerly of Bowling Green