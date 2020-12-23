To the Editor:
I was exceedingly disappointed that Bob Latta, along with 105 other Republican members of the United States House of Representatives signed an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump that seeks to overturn the 2020 Presidential election.
Latta’s name will forever be tied to a president that was a total failure in leading our country. Trump pandered to our enemies, turned his back on friendly nations and ignored the seriousness of a global pandemic that has already killed 300,000 Americans. Latta, as well as the other House members who signed this brief, will go down in history as guilty of violating their oath to uphold the Constitution.
Latta’s father, Del, was one of Ohio’s longest serving politicians serving the U.S. House of Representatives from 1959-89. He was considered a giant in the House and was well respected. I am certain if Del Latta was alive today, he would be furious and embarrassed by his son’s actions. Bob Latta ruined the good family name in Ohio politics.
Brian Tomko
Maumee