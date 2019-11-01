Latta should support Trump investigation

To the Editor:
Congressman Bob Latta’s effort to deceive the public is not OK, and I hold him responsible for his reckless comments about the handling of the impeachment inquiry.
Posted: Friday, November 1, 2019 8:53 am
To the Editor:
