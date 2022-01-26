To the Editor:
It is an absolutely frightening affair when citizens like myself have to worry about half-crazed insurrectionists embedded in our government. They not only are threatening their colleagues with violence or encouraging their voters to do so, but are now engaged in plotting to exact revenge on them should they regain the majority in both houses of Congress.
This is what the Republican Party has become in our country: A right-wing junta bent on revenge on both the real and imagined enemies of former President Donald Trump. Why would they do this? It is either to let him off the hook for his crimes or to cover up their involvement. This is not politics, it’s fascist sedition, with the expressed goal of toppling the government and replacing it with a white supremacist, sexist and authoritarian regime.
I do not flat out accuse U.S. Rep. Bob Latta of being such. But his complacency and silence in the face of his party’s descent into totalitarianism speaks for itself. His colleagues from Georgia, Arizona, Colorado and Florida are fond of using the analogy of “Fascist Germany” to describe attempts by the Centers for Disease Control and the present administration to stop the continued spread of coronavirus. But they are the pot calling the kettle black.
Latta and his colleagues were not elected to obstruct, obfuscate, assault or overthrow our democracy, they were elected to pass legislation to help the American people — all Americans. My suggestion to him,is that he either return to doing what he was elected to do, or resign. I don’t think the majority of this state wants another Civil War. As one of Latta’s constituents, I demand that he start preserving, protecting and defending the Constitution.
Raymond J Gomez
Grand Rapids