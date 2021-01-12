To the Editor:
A big thank you for John Wade’s recent letter (Republican party has lost its way, Jan. 16) calling out our hopelessly lost Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Latta and his party-over-country shenanigans.
Why does President Donald Trump need an amicus brief from Latta anyhow? Trump has an assembly of his own appointed judges, squadrons of attorneys to fly in on private jets, yes-men appointees, angry white supremacists, fervent bootlickers and every Fox personality to carry the poison water of his unproven conspiracies. What’s in it for Latta from Ohio’s 5th district to remain a devoted Trump throne carrier?
Trump’s theories lack the proof that can withstand scrutiny. Every court and legislative body across the country including Trump’s own judges have dismissed the claims of a stolen election. But that’s the wonderful thing about a conspiracy theory. No proof is necessary.
“Rigged election” just needs to sound good to the guy on the next bar stool. A desperate lifeline for sore losers. Spread the cancerous lie, gin up a nationwide conspiracy theory and whistle up the posse is the only recourse for Trump. Incidentally, the voting didn’t seem so rigged in 2016 when Trump lost by only 5 million votes.
I, too, am a former Republican but still a proud ally of Del Latta. But shame on junior. Del taught him better. Even Del Latta knew when President Richard Nixon’s lies had gone too far. Del dropped all support for Nixon when the dishonesty and cover ups came into the light. Time for amicus Bob to grow a spine, denounce the hatred and reaffirm his oath to the United States Constitution and defending this country from all enemies, both foreign and domestic.
Ruben Miller
Perrysburg