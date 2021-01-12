To the Editor:
I have absolutely no sympathy for Bob Latta for the supposed fear and angst he felt during the takeover of the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday (‘It’s awful:’ Latta describes rioting at Capitol building, Sentinel-Tribune Jan. 8).
He, in fact, should himself be arrested and charged with sedition for the part he played over four years in support of this deranged president. The more obnoxious instances of his support of Trump include his opposition to impeachment, his joining of Trump’s supreme court suit to try to overturn the election and the support he vigorously offered for Trump’s big lie about a fraudulent election.
He and a number of his colleagues have blood on their hands as they were instrumental in producing the invasion of the Capitol.
They must be held accountable for this rebellious act.
Blaine Ritts
Bowling Green