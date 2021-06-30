To the Editor:
If you live in Lake Township, be aware that there are resolutions on properties being kept up, cleaned up and free of nuisance to you, your neighbor’s property and the safety, health, value and appearance of your home and the neighborhood.
These resolutions may seem to be an invasion of property rights, but zoning has a responsibility to protect the township against blight, junk and rodents.
The department gets calls daily on nuisance, unsightly properties. The police, fire, road crews and trustees are all out and they will report anything that seems to be a problem. The zoning department is told, and must act to correct or improve the properties.
We now have an alleged complaint form for the resident to fill out about concerns. We no longer accept verbal complaints, because we need details. The township is a public office and all records can be viewed by the public. Everyone has the right to see complaints, and what is being done.
There are several ways to approach complaints, and I prefer to manage them on a personal basis. Sometimes resolving the complaint may take stronger steps, and that’s when the records come in. We must supply the residents with notifications, time to comply, and solutions. All of theses things can become part of legal records if it proceeds to court.
I am traveling the township almost every day. I see a lot of junk cars, trash and piles of furniture that are in violation of township resolutions. I have to act on what I see. It’s my job, and I work for all the people. I just do not handle zoning permits, there is a lot more involved with this department. But I believe that everyone wants to protect their properties, make them safe, healthy, and free of trash that will harbor rodents with diseases and create an unsightly appearance.
The sun will be shining, birds tweeting, kids outside playing, gardens being worked up for summer planting, and — yes — the Lake Township Zoning Department will be out and about. Please look at your properties, remove trash, cars that do not run, or that are just no longer in use. Clean areas up so they can become safe, healthy and pleasing to the neighborhoods. Lets all be proud of our properties.
Mike Hossler
Lake Township zoning inspector