To the Editor:
On Sept. 9, two heroic paramedics, Jim and Darla Forsythe, had to be admitted to the hospital because of the coronavirus.
Jim and Darla had served in Wood, Ottawa and Lucas counties prior to this.
While Darla was released on Sept. 14 to recover at home, Jim remains in the ICU Unit. You can follow Jim’s Journey on Facebook through “Christie LaPlante Wolf’s” daily posts.
Many people have been helped by Jim and Darla through the years.
They were the Lake Township Medic 50 Unit on duty when the tornado destroyed the building. Their territory included several truckstops so even strangers were treated. Relationships were established that continue long after actual medical contact.
Now they need our help.
To offset some of their medical expenses, a spaghetti drive-thru dinner is being organized for Sunday from noon-5 p.m. at the Millbury Firemen’s Rec Hall, 28410 Oak St. There will be raffles and a 50-50 drawing. The cost is $1o.
Community support has been great; however, with a goal of 500 meals some items are still needed. Among them: Carry-out containers, meatballs, salad and dressing, desserts and flatware.
If you can help in any way please contact Sue Brinker 419-666-0359 or Christie LaPlante Wolf text 419-345-3597.
The families and friends of Jim and Darla thank you.
Sue Brinker
Lake Township