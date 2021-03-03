To the Editor:
In 2020, Americans working in grocery stores, the U.S.Postal Services and hospitals became known as “essential workers,” and many of them had to risk their lives by working in unsafe conditions. As the coronavirus crisis continues into 2021 and deadly workplace risks remain, there has never been a more important time to empower and amplify the voice of working men and women. F
or years, policymakers, lobbyists and CEOs have stopped at nothing to keep worker power at bay. They weakened the National Labor Relations Act of 1935. They attacked collective bargaining rights. They’ve spent hundreds of millions of dollars annually employing “union avoidance” law firms and consultants.
We urgently need labor law reform.
Under current law, the penalties against employers who illegally fire or retaliate against workers who attempt to form a union are a slap on the wrist. As a result, employers routinely retaliate against pro-union workers because they know it will undermine the organizing campaign and they will face no real consequences. To them, it’s simply the cost of doing business. The fact is, workers have a right to organize and form a union without interference. Ignoring this or actively trying to silence workers is unjust.
For the first time in modern history we have the chance to turn this around. The Protecting the Right to Organize Act would hold employers accountable and institute civil penalties for violations of the law, including back pay and damages.
The PRO Act would put the decision of whether or not to form a union back where it belongs- in the hands of workers, free from employer interference. It would give working families a voice. The PRO Act would give workers the protections they need in order to keep workplaces safe and provide quality work by qualified workers. It would ensure collaboration between employer/worker relations to improve both product and working conditions.
It is time to respect and honor the voices of those we have determined to be “essential” in our society. If we can’t make it without them, then we must act to protect them by ensuring fairness, safety and civility in the workplace.
Therese Gordon
Bowling Green