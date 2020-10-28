Dear Editor:
There are several important local races on the ballot this year in Northwest Ohio. One of the most important is the race for Wood County Common Pleas Court judge.
The person elected to that position will literally be protecting our constitutional rights. A good judge ensures that fairness and justice are maintained. We need a quality legal mind and a quality person to hold this position.
As an attorney who spends most of his day practicing in the courtroom, I have had the opportunity to witness firsthand the qualities of a good judge. I have also had the opportunity to work with attorneys who demonstrate those same qualities. One of “the good ones” is Joel Kuhlman.
He has a broad range of legal experience in the court system. No matter the type of case, he is always prepared and knowledgeable on that area of the law. He treats his colleagues and clients with respect and carries out his duties with integrity and professionalism. Kuhlman’s respect within the local legal community is further evidenced by the nearly 2-1 “Highly Recommended” votes he received above his opponent in the recent Toledo Bar Association Judicial Poll.
I believe Kuhlman is the best choice for Wood County Common Pleas Court judge.
Bruce W. Boerst Jr.
Attorney at Law