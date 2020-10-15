To the Editor:
I have known Joel Kuhlman for over 30 years. We grew up together in rural Wood County, playing in the cornfields his late grandfather planted. I have been fortunate enough to witness him as a teammate, father, husband, brother, grandson, son, uncle, lawyer and friend.
He has served on the Wood County Educational Services Board, Bowling Green Council and Wood County Commissioners. We both share a passion for Wood County and our local community. My career in law enforcement started 19 years ago in the very court Kuhlman is running for. I am confident that he has the temperament, foresight and knowledge to be a Wood County Common Pleas Court judge.
Jon Luidhardt
Bowling Green